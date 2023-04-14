NCAA Tournament hero declares for NBA Draft

One of the biggest standouts from the NCAA Tournament is going pro.

UConn big man Adama Sanogo announced on Thursday that he will be entering the NBA Draft. He has even hired an agency to represent him, though he is currently retaining his college eligibility.

Sanogo announced the news via Instagram and shared a note thanking those at UConn for helping him to develop.

“Thank you UConn. Thank you to the best fans in the country that have supported me from the first day I got to Storrs. Thank you to the incredible support and guidance from Coach Hurley and the staff. They invested the time and energy to making me a better player and person. Most importantly thank you to my family, and support system that has always allowed me to focus on reaching my dreams and have sacrificed so much for me,” Sanogo said in a statement.

“I am so excited for the next stop on my journey and proud to announce that I will declare for the 2023 NBA Draft and will stay focused on the process and giving myself every chance possible to hear my name called. I will always cherish my time at UConn and will always be my home away from home.”

Sanogo averaged 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last season for the Huskies. He helped lead the team to the national championship and was named Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four.

Sanogo twice received first-team All-Big East honors. He had a double-double in four of UConn’s six NCAA Tournament games and scored 17 points in the championship game against San Diego State.