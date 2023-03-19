 Skip to main content
Crazy NCAA Tournament stat goes viral after Kentucky loss

March 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
John Calipari at a press conference

Mar 28, 2019; Kansas City, MO, United States; Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari speaks during a press conference for the midwest regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

As the Sweet 16 begins to take shape, it is becoming clear that the field will look a lot different than many expected. It will also lack most of the usual blue bloods that are fixtures of the second weekend.

Kentucky’s 75-69 loss to Kansas State on Sunday ended their season and ensured that one of the traditional powers of the sport will not be playing in the second weekend. Duke will not either, having lost to Tennessee on Saturday, and North Carolina did not even make the field.

That marks just the second time since the tournament expanded in 1985 that none of these three teams made the Sweet 16. The only other time it happened was in 2021.

While these three might be the most high-profile absences, it has been a chaotic tournament on many fronts. Reigning national champion Kansas also fell in the second round, while No. 1 Purdue fell to Fairleigh Dickinson.

Kentucky’s loss should add more scrutiny to the job John Calipari has done as coach. The team struggled at times this season, and some unflattering reports have emerged as a result.

