Crazy NCAA Tournament stat goes viral after Kentucky loss

As the Sweet 16 begins to take shape, it is becoming clear that the field will look a lot different than many expected. It will also lack most of the usual blue bloods that are fixtures of the second weekend.

Kentucky’s 75-69 loss to Kansas State on Sunday ended their season and ensured that one of the traditional powers of the sport will not be playing in the second weekend. Duke will not either, having lost to Tennessee on Saturday, and North Carolina did not even make the field.

That marks just the second time since the tournament expanded in 1985 that none of these three teams made the Sweet 16. The only other time it happened was in 2021.

With Kentucky's loss to Kansas State, this will be the second NCAA Tournament since expansion in 1985 without Kentucky, Duke, or North Carolina in the Sweet 16 (also happened in 2021). pic.twitter.com/YMjXTCpi7Z — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 19, 2023

While these three might be the most high-profile absences, it has been a chaotic tournament on many fronts. Reigning national champion Kansas also fell in the second round, while No. 1 Purdue fell to Fairleigh Dickinson.

Kentucky’s loss should add more scrutiny to the job John Calipari has done as coach. The team struggled at times this season, and some unflattering reports have emerged as a result.