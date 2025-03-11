Report: Arizona State makes decision on Bobby Hurley

Arizona State has reportedly made a decision regarding the future of Bobby Hurley.

The Sun Devils will bring back Hurley for next season despite the team’s struggles this season, Arizona Sports radio’s John Gambadoro reported on Tuesday. The Sun Devils have gone 13-18, marking their second straight losing season and sixth losing season under Hurley overall. Hurley has only had four winning seasons during his 10-season run at ASU and has made the NCAA Tournament three times (likely would have been four if the 2020 tournament weren’t canceled).

Hurley received a two-year contract extension in March 2023 that runs through next season. Arizona State is reportedly keeping Hurley because they don’t want to pay his $4 million buyout. The school’s athletic department reportedly lost $50 million in 2023-2024 and apparently does not want to add to that total.

Jan 28, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley calls out in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Arizona State is still paying former football coach Herm Edwards and former athletic director Ray Anderson through next summer, and the school just gave current head football coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff a raise. The team also had to pay a buyout after firing women’s basketball coach Natasha Adair.

Ultimately, Hurley appears to be the beneficiary in a number’s game for Arizona State. He seemingly will have one more year to make the most of future draft pick Jayden Quaintance, and he will need to try hard to land 5-star recruit Koa Peat.

Hurley is second in ASU history in coaching wins behind Ned Wulk, who coached the Sun Devils for 25 years.