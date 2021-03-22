Here is what Nolan Richardson said about Eric Musselman after Arkansas’ win

Nolan Richardson had some high praise for Eric Musselman after Arkansas’ big win on Sunday.

The Razorbacks beat Texas Tech 68-66 in a tight one during the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The win put Arkansas into the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1996, when Richardson was the coach.

After Arkansas’ win, Dana Jacobson passed along a message Richardson had for Musselman.

“Super, super job. You deserve the name ‘Super Coach,'” Richardson said of Musselman, according to Jacobson.

Andy Katz, who was in the Turner studio, shared more thoughts from Richardson.

“This team plays great defense,” Richardson told Katz of Arkansas. “Every player on the floor can beat you. (Richardson) thinks Muss is doing a great job because of how hard they play, and just overall that Eric Musselman is doing a great job.”

Musselman is in his second season at Arkansas following four successful seasons at Nevada. He’s already giving them their best season by winning percentage since Richardson took them to the tourney finals and lost to UCLA in 1995. Corliss Williamson has to be loving this.