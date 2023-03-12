North Carolina makes notable postseason decision after missing tournament

The North Carolina Tar Heels made unwanted history by becoming the first preseason No. 1 to miss the NCAA Tournament entirely on Sunday. The Tar Heels made it clear they are not interested in trying to make up for it in the NIT, either.

In a statement, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis made clear that the Tar Heels are not interested in a trip to the NIT, and that they will instead focus on preparing for next season.

Tar Heels choose not to participate in 2023 NIT. 🔗: https://t.co/o6wWdno4uo pic.twitter.com/fIu4NVgX6k — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 12, 2023

“Many factors go into postseason play and we believe now is the time to focus on moving ahead, preparing for next season and the opportunity to again compete for ACC and NCAA championships,” Davis said in the statement.

After their run to the championship last year, expectations were high for North Carolina in 2022-23. They instead went 20-13 and finished 7th in the ACC, which was not good enough for an at-large bid.

One Tar Heels player suggested that last year’s accomplishments hung over this Carolina team all year. They probably wouldn’t have been interested in playing in the NIT even if it was completely up to them.