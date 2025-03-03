Women’s college basketball player appeared to make vulgar gesture toward fans

An Ohio State women’s basketball player appeared to make an inappropriate gesture toward fans during her team’s game against Maryland on Sunday.

Maryland drained a three-pointer with 1 second left to beat Ohio State 93-90 in an overtime thriller at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. Cotie McMahon kept the Buckeyes in the game with 5 overtime points and 18 overall, but the junior forward’s night ended on a sour note when she fouled out with just over 14 seconds remaining.

As if often the case with opposing players who foul out, McMahon was taunted by Maryland fans as she made her way to the bench. She then flipped the double-bird after taking her seat.

The gesture was a quick one, so McMahon probably did not think cameras would catch her. She was wrong.

McMahon has been one of Ohio State’s best players this season with averages of 16.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The No. 12-ranked Buckeyes have a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and will not have to play until the quarterfinals on Friday.