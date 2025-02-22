Oklahoma player gets teeth knocked out on crazy play

Oklahoma Sooners guard Duke Miles certainly left it all on the floor during Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.

Miles appeared to lose multiple teeth after diving for a loose ball during the second half of Saturday’s SEC contest. The senior guard went diving to the floor for a loose ball, but as he did, his face slammed against the court in a scary moment.

Miles stayed down for several moments, and at least a few of his teeth could be seen scattered on the floor. Trainers were later seen collecting the loose teeth.

https://twitter.com/TheFieldOf68/status/1893395709778399330

Perhaps the most incredible part of the incident is that Miles wound up checking back into the game a few minutes later.

Duke Miles just checked back into the game after diving on the floor and getting like 5 teeth knocked out.



He should run for governor. #Sooners — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) February 22, 2025

Miles wound up playing 16 minutes and scored three points. Given his facial injuries, it is pretty easy to understand why his time on the floor was somewhat limited.

Normally, when you hear about athletes losing teeth during games, you would think of hockey players, or perhaps even New York Jets fans. It can certainly happen in basketball, but it’s not common, and was pretty jarring to see.

Oklahoma wound up hanging on for a much-needed 93-87 win, ending a five-game losing streak and significantly bolstering their NCAA Tournament hopes. In that sense, Miles’ efforts paid off.

A senior transfer from High Point, Miles is averaging 10.4 points per game for the Sooners this season while shooting 43.8 percent from three-point range.