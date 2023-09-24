Angry Jets fan has teeth fall out in surreal viral video

A New York Jets fan was so angry with his team’s performance in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots that he nearly lost his teeth.

Zach Wilson and the Jets’ offense got off to a slow start against their division rival. After one particularly terrible series early in the second quarter, a Jets fan screamed so aggressively toward the field that some of his teeth fell out. Fortunately, he was able to pop them back in.

Bro so mad at Zach Wilson his teeth came out LMAOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/CpMEcCFNGf — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) September 24, 2023

That may be the best catch you will see from the Jets at MetLife Stadium this season.

It’s hard to blame Jets fans for being irate. They had championship aspirations before Aaron Rodgers blew out his Achilles on the fourth play of the season. Rodgers is now doing what he can to help Wilson, but the returns have not been noticeable thus far.

The Jets had better find a way to score some points. We don’t want to see their fans lose anything else.