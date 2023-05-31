Oscar Tshiebwe makes big NBA Draft announcement

Oscar Tshiebwe has made a decision regarding the NBA Draft.

The former Kentucky star decided that he will be leaving school and remaining in the draft. His decision came on the same day as the deadline for players to withdraw their names from consideration to be selected by NBA teams next month.

There were strong hints about what direction he was leaning when the Atlanta Hawks tweeted that the big man was working out for them that day.

Tshiebwe had announced in April that he would be putting his name into consideration for the draft but that he would also be retaining his college eligibility. It was believed at the time that Tshiebwe was not fully committed to the draft because he wanted to see where teams felt he stood. He apparently got the answer he was looking for and felt comfortable staying in the draft, which takes place on June 22. There were also some questions about whether Kentucky even wanted him back despite his talents.

Tshiebwe averaged 16.5 points and 13.7 rebounds last season. He averaged 17.4 points and 15.2 rebounds per game the season before. The 23-year-old big man won the Sporting News National Player of the Year two seasons ago.