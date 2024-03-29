New Louisville coach had fantastic reaction to his new office

New Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey got his first look at the school’s basketball facilities on Friday, and it is safe to say he was very impressed with what he saw.

The account for the Louisville men’s basketball team uploaded video of Kelsey getting a look around his new office. Kelsey, however, did not realize that at first, and could even be heard asking what the room was before being informed that he will presumably be spending a lot of time there.

“This is my office?” Kelsey can be heard saying in the video, to laughs. “I swear to you, I thought this was some lounge. That’s my desk. National championship…you guys aren’t playing around.”

Kelsey has been a head coach at Winthrop and Charleston so far in his career. It’s fair to say that those programs do not quite have the resources that Louisville does, so Kelsey can be forgiven for his initial confusion. It is still pretty great to watch it dawn on him — not just the scale of the facilities, but the size of the job and the expectations that will come with it. He still managed to stay calmer at the realization than he did during one game last season.

Louisville went 12-52 in the last two years under former coach Kenny Payne. Kelsey has his work cut out for him, but he certainly won’t have any complaints about the work environment, or so it seems.