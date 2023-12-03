 Skip to main content
Charleston coach Pat Kelsey completely flips out midgame

December 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Pat Kelsey absolutely flipped out like a mad man during Charleston’s game against Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Kelsey’s Cougars lost 90-74 in their Field of 64 Tip-Off game at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Fla.

During the game, Kelsey appeared to think he was called a name by FAU guard Brandon Weatherspoon. Kelsey was seen stalking Weatherspoon with eyes bulging from his head.

“Did you call me that?” Kelsey asked Weatherspoon intensely.

Kelsey then walked down to FAU coach Dusty May to share what had happened.

Not only did Kelsey feel like he was called something by Weatherspoon, but Kelsey’s Cougars also lost. The College of Charleston went 31-4 last season in their second year under Kelsey. They’re off to a shakier 4-4 start this season.

