Georgetown makes major decision about Patrick Ewing

The Georgetown Hoyas have finally made a long-predicted but difficult move regarding coach Patrick Ewing.

The school announced Thursday that Ewing will not return as coach next season. Georgetown promised a “national search” for a new coach to replace Ewing. Ewing said in a statement that he wishes the program “nothing but success” and that he “will always be a Hoya.”

Press Release from Georgetown on Patrick Ewing: pic.twitter.com/XlKxf31F7k — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) March 9, 2023

Ewing is the most legendary player Georgetown has ever produced, but his six-year coaching stint simply was not a success. Hired prior to the 2017-18 season, Ewing led the team to just one NCAA Tournament appearance thanks to a Cinderella run in the Big East Tournament in 2021. In response, Georgetown handed Ewing an ill-advised contract extension that will make this an expensive firing for them. The school was ultimately left with no choice after going 2-37 in Big East player over the past two combined seasons, with a 13-50 record overall.

The Hoyas used to be an NCAA Tournament regular, and will be counting on their new coach to restore that status. That might mean they look toward some experienced, though we know at least one person who might really want the job.