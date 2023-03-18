Purdue’s locker room whiteboard did not fare well after upset loss

Few could blame anyone associated with the Purdue Boilermakers for having an angry and frustrated response to their shocking loss to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday, and there was some clear evidence of that after the game.

A photo from the Purdue locker room after their 63-58 defeat showed the large whiteboard with a huge hole in it, presumably from a frustrated fist going right through it.

That thing might have been smashed more than once, judging from the size of the hole. Again, considering how things went for the Boilermakers, it is pretty tough to blame anyone in the locker room for that being their initial response.

The Boilermakers certainly cannot say they did not have some warning about their opponents’ intentions. Unfortunately, they could not hit their open shots, and they paid dearly for it.