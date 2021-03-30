 Skip to main content
Referee Bert Smith collapses during Elite Eight game

March 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Referee Bert Smith

Referee Bert Smith collapsed on the court just a few minutes into Tuesday’s Elite Eight game between Gonzaga and USC.

Just over four minutes into the game, USC was bringing the ball down the court as they were losing 11-4. One of the officials blew his whistle to stop play after seeing his partner down on the ground.

Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd spotted Smith on the ground and immediately went over to check on him. A stretcher came out for Smith, who was taken off the court.

Smith later woke up and was sitting up after being taken away on the stretcher at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

A video shows that Smith showed signs of issues on the possession prior to his collapse.

William Henderson, an alternate official, replaced Smith in the game.

