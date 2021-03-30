Referee Bert Smith collapses during Elite Eight game

Referee Bert Smith collapsed on the court just a few minutes into Tuesday’s Elite Eight game between Gonzaga and USC.

Just over four minutes into the game, USC was bringing the ball down the court as they were losing 11-4. One of the officials blew his whistle to stop play after seeing his partner down on the ground.

Scary moment in Gonzaga-USC as referee Burt Smith collapses and is unresponsive on the floor. Prayers up pic.twitter.com/bXwthLklEc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 30, 2021

Referee Bert Smith just collapsed during Gonzaga vs. USC game. pic.twitter.com/CYE1uzBcya — . (@_CoronaLime_) March 30, 2021

Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd spotted Smith on the ground and immediately went over to check on him. A stretcher came out for Smith, who was taken off the court.

Smith later woke up and was sitting up after being taken away on the stretcher at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

A video shows that Smith showed signs of issues on the possession prior to his collapse.

William Henderson, an alternate official, replaced Smith in the game.