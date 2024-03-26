Notable name emerges as candidate for Louisville job

Louisville is searching for a new head coach after firing Kenny Payne following an 8-24 season, and a very interesting name has emerged as a candidate for the job.

College basketball reporter Jeff Goodman reported on Tuesday that Richard Pitino is a “legit candidate” for the job.

New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino, the son of former Louisville coach Rick Pitino, has emerged as a legit candidate to replace Kenny Payne, source told @TheFieldOf68. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 26, 2024

Pitino is an extremely interesting candidate for the job due to his family connections.

The 41-year-old is the son of legendary college basketball coach Rick Pitino. Rick coached Louisville from 2001-2017. He won a national championship there and led the Cardinals to two other Final Fours. Richard served as an assistant under his dad at Louisville over two different stints (2007-2009 and 2011-2012).

Richard, 41, has been the head coach at three different schools. He spent one year at Florida International, eight at Minnesota, and he has been the head coach at New Mexico for three years. The Lobos went 26-10 this season and made the NCAA Tournament under Pitino’s leadership.

Pitino went 141–123 during his time at Minnesota. The program won the NIT in his first year and made two NCAA Tournament appearances in eight years. His past records may not be too inspiring for Louisville fans, but the Cardinals do have familiarity with him.