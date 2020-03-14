Report: Rick Pitino in talks about Iona head coach job

Over two years after leaving college basketball, Rick Pitino may be on his way back.

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Pitino has informed his Panathinaikos players that he is returning to college basketball, and has already left Greece.

Breaking: Source tells @CBSSports that Rick Pitino has told his Panathinaikos B.C. players that he is returning to college basketball but will finish out the Euroleague season if/when it resumes. League halted play earlier this week and Pitino is currently in the United States. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 14, 2020

Furthermore, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that Pitino has begun negotiations with Iona for the school’s head coach job.

Sources: Rick Pitino has began discussions with Iona regarding its head coaching vacancy. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 14, 2020

Pitino had been linked to the Iona job once it came open. While it’s mid-major basketball, it is in the New York area that Pitino knows well.

The former Louisville coach, who lost his job due to a recruiting scandal, has been coaching in Greece since 2018. He had claimed that he wouldn’t return to college basketball, but that was always likely to change if the right offer came his way. Perhaps this is that offer.