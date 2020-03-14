pixel 1
Saturday, March 14, 2020

Report: Rick Pitino in talks about Iona head coach job

by Grey Papke

Rick Pitino

Over two years after leaving college basketball, Rick Pitino may be on his way back.

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Pitino has informed his Panathinaikos players that he is returning to college basketball, and has already left Greece.

Furthermore, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that Pitino has begun negotiations with Iona for the school’s head coach job.

Pitino had been linked to the Iona job once it came open. While it’s mid-major basketball, it is in the New York area that Pitino knows well.

The former Louisville coach, who lost his job due to a recruiting scandal, has been coaching in Greece since 2018. He had claimed that he wouldn’t return to college basketball, but that was always likely to change if the right offer came his way. Perhaps this is that offer.


