Rick Pitino linked to another notable college program

Rick Pitino apparently has quite the queue forming outside of his office.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported on Friday that the veteran head coach Pitino is drawing some “serious interest” from Texas Tech. The Red Raiders recently parted ways with coach Mark Adams after a controversial incident. Assistant Corey Williams coached the team during the Big 12 Tournament.

The 70-year-old Pitino has impressed as the head coach of Iona University in the last three seasons. Iona has gone 63-21 (.750) during Pitino’s tenure, including a stellar 26-7 record this season en route to the MAAC regular season championship.

Pitino, who has also managed to stay out of trouble at Iona, was just linked to two prominent Big East schools earlier this week. Now it sounds like he may get a shot with another Power 6 team in Texas Tech, a former NCAA Tournament staple that fell on a bit of hard times this season.