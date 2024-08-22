 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 22, 2024

Rick Pitino responds after his St. John’s office was robbed

August 22, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Rick Pitino in a suit

Mar 21, 2023; New York, NY, USA; New St. John s head coach Rick Pitino speaks at his introductory press conference at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

St. John’s coach Rick Pitino had his office broken into and robbed on Tuesday.

Two men made off with $375 worth of goods and memorabilia, including a bullhorn, a signed basketball, and a ceremonial dagger, according to Joe Marino, Carl Campanile, and Matt Troutman of the New York Post. The thieves were captured on surveillance footage, and the New York Police Department is involved.

On X, Pitino joked that he was most upset that the thieves had made off with an expensive bottle of wine — then clarified that nothing that valuable had actually been in the office.

Pitino is prepping for his second season as St. John’s head coach. He went 20-13 in his first year at the helm, and will be looking for fewer moral victories and more actual victories in year two.

Article Tags

Rick Pitino
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus