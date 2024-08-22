Rick Pitino responds after his St. John’s office was robbed

St. John’s coach Rick Pitino had his office broken into and robbed on Tuesday.

Two men made off with $375 worth of goods and memorabilia, including a bullhorn, a signed basketball, and a ceremonial dagger, according to Joe Marino, Carl Campanile, and Matt Troutman of the New York Post. The thieves were captured on surveillance footage, and the New York Police Department is involved.

On X, Pitino joked that he was most upset that the thieves had made off with an expensive bottle of wine — then clarified that nothing that valuable had actually been in the office.

The 1985 Petrus was a joke🤣🤣I would never keep that on my desk! Saving that one in a wine cellar to open after the Johnnies go to the final four! https://t.co/18R6yZ3gQD — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) August 22, 2024

Pitino is prepping for his second season as St. John’s head coach. He went 20-13 in his first year at the helm, and will be looking for fewer moral victories and more actual victories in year two.