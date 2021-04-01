Roy Williams announces retirement from coaching

One of the greatest coaches in college basketball history is calling it a career, as Roy Williams has announced his retirement.

Some fans wondered if Williams’ retirement could be an April Fools’ Joke, but the University of North Carolina issued an official press release. A press conference will be held on Thursday afternoon.

Williams, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007, won three national championships at North Carolina. The 70-year-old has the third-most wins all time by a Division I coach with 903. He is the only coach in history to have 400 wins at two different schools, as he also had a highly successful tenure at Kansas.

North Carolina was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament this year, but Williams led his teams to nine Final Fours between Kansas and UNC. The loss to Wisconsin in tourney this year ended an incredible streak for Williams.