Royal Ivey reportedly has ‘strong support’ for Texas job

The Texas Longhorns’ coaching search could be moving toward a name that the program is very familiar with.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, former Texas star and current Brooklyn Nets assistant Royal Ivey has interviewed for the Longhorns’ head coaching job. She notes that Ivey has “strong support” from many Texas alumni.

Brooklyn Nets assistant coach @ROYALTIVEY interviewed for the Texas job on Sunday, sources told ESPN. Ivey was a key player on the Longhorns Final Four team in 2003 and there is strong support for him amongst Texas alumni —most notably @KDTrey5 — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 28, 2021

Kevin Durant is among those supporting Ivey for the position.

Ivey lacks head coaching experience and has not worked at the college level, but it’s clear that many associated with the program want someone who has a deep Texas connection. Ivey can certainly claim that, though it would certainly be a risk on the experience front to give him the job.