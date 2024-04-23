Son of former NBA All-Star makes his transfer portal decision

Temple University is continuing their tribute to 2000s NBA basketball.

Transfer guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. announced to social media this week that he has decided to join the Owls for the 2024-25 season. Mashburn Jr. had spent the last three years at New Mexico and made three All-Mountain West teams before entering the portal last month.

100% committed❤️ excited is an understatement. 🦉 pic.twitter.com/oB7YkheBRY — Jamal Mashburn Jr (@its_jaymashjr) April 22, 2024

Mashburn Jr., who has one year of eligibility remaining, is the son of ex-NBA forward Jamal Mashburn. A First Team All-American at the University of Kentucky, the elder Mashburn played in the NBA for 12 seasons and three different teams (the Mavericks, the Heat, and the Hornets). He earned All-Star and All-NBA honors during the 2002-03 season and ended his career with averages of 19.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

As for Temple, they used to be coached by former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Aaron McKie, a Mashburn contemporary. McKie has since stepped down to become a special advisor for the Owls however with Adam Fisher taking over last year. Fisher ultimately led Temple to an underwhelming 16-20 finish (plus some negative headlines).

The addition of the 22-year-old Mashburn Jr., who averaged 17.3 points per game in his time at New Mexico, should give the Owls a notable offensive boost for next season.