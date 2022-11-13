Syracuse offers scholarship to son of program legend

Syracuse has offered a scholarship to the son of the basketball program’s perhaps most famous player.

Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo Anthony, shared via Twitter Sunday that he has received a scholarship offer from the Orangemen.

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/uBMq5Kwdv7 — Kiyan Anthony (@kiyananthony) November 13, 2022

Kiyan is a sophomore at Christ the King Regional High School in Middle Village, N.Y. The 6-foot-3 guard is part of the 2025 recruiting class.

247 Sports lists Anthony as a four-star recruit.

In addition to Syracuse, Kiyan already has scholarship offers from Manhattan, Bryant, George Mason and Memphis.

Carmelo went to college for one season and led Syracuse to the national championship in 2003. He was a star for the Orangemen and averaged 22.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game as a freshman.

Jim Boeheim has been Syracuse’s head coach since 1976 and remains the program’s coach. If he remains in his role and Kiyan commits, then Boeheim would have the chance to coach both father and son.

A few years ago, we shared a video showing how impressive Kiyan looked on the court.