Fans can’t believe the technical foul Caitlin Clark was called for in title game

Fans could not believe the technical foul that Caitlin Clark was called for late in the championship game of the women’s NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Cener in Dallas on Sunday.

LSU was leading Iowa 73-64 in the third quarter and the Hawkeyes’ Monika Czinano had just been called for a foul. Clark was called for a technical foul for tossing the ball behind her back.

Caitlin Clark got a tech for this. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/vUtcQLMIAU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 2, 2023

“You have got to be kidding me!” ESPN announcer Ryan Ruocco said upon seeing a replay of the play.

The two fouls gave LSU four free throws. Angel Reese missed her two attempts while Alexis Morris made both of her attempts to make it 75-64. On top of that, LSU got the ball afterwards.

Ultimately, Iowa was unable to close enough of the gap and lost 102-85 to the Tigers.

Clark shot 9/22 for 30 points and 8 assists in the loss. The junior guard had scored 41 points in each of the previous two games but was unable to carry Iowa to victory in the championship game. And those cheering for her and Iowa didn’t enjoy seeing her get called for that tech.