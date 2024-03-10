Tennessee’s defense on final play vs. South Carolina completely backfires

Tennessee’s upset bid fell one defensive stop short against South Carolina, who entered Saturday’s contest one win away from a perfect regular season.

The Lady Volunteers led 73-71 over the Gamecocks with just 1.1 seconds left on the clock at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Tennessee left South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso completely uncovered at the top of the key. Cardoso received the inbound and banked in a three at the buzzer to keep South Carolina’s record pristine at 31-0.

Cardoso had never made a three-pointer and had yet to even attempt one in three years at South Carolina. But Tennessee could have at least made the shot more difficult for Cardoso rather than just let her launch one uncontested.

Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson appeared to be half-heartedly defending the inbound pass. Jackson didn’t even bother to close out on Cardoso even as the inbound pass was lofted into the air.

The game was the Lady Vols’ to lose in the final minute. Before Cardoso’s game-winner, senior guard Jasmine Powell had missed two free throws that could have increased Tennessee’s 73-71 lead with 4 seconds left.

Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper made the confounding decision to ask her team to foul after South Carolina snagged the defensive rebound off Powell’s missed free throw.

The foul allowed the Gamecocks to inbound from the sideline with 1.1 seconds left, which led to the Cardoso game-winner. South Carolina would have had to heave a desperation shot otherwise.

Cardoso finished with a team-high 13 points on 6/10 shooting — including the first made three-pointer of her career in the biggest moment possible.