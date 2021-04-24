Terrence Clarke was driving 80 mph and not wearing seatbelt, police say

Terrence Clarke died on Thursday after getting into a car crash in Chatsworth, Calif.

The 19-year-old former Kentucky Wildcats guard was traveling in a car after working out with college teammate BJ Boston. Sgt. John Matassa with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division shared some details with Kentucky.com about the crash.

Matassa told the outlet that Clarke was traveling southbound on Winnetka Ave. at the intersection with Nordhoff St., another large street. The sergeant told Kentucky.com that Clarke was traveling at 80 mph in a 45-mph zone and not wearing his seatbelt. He clipped a truck that was making a left turn and slammed into a pole and then a block wall.

Clarke was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Boston was reportedly traveling in the car behind Clarke.

Clarke, who was from the Boston area, played in eight games for Kentucky last season. He averaged 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.6 minutes per game. He had just signed with an agent the day before the crash and was preparing for the NBA Draft.