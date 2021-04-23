Teammate BJ Boston reportedly was in car behind Terrence Clarke

The Kentucky family is mourning the death of Terrence Clarke, who died in a car crash on Thursday at age 19.

Clarke was a freshman on the Wildcats’ basketball team last season and averaged 9.6 points per game in the eight games he played. He was close with B.J. Boston, who teamed with him at Kentucky.

Boston and Clarke had just signed with Klutch Sports agency in Los Angeles and were working out together on Thursday. They left a workout in the Northridge area of Los Angeles and were driving when Clarke got into the fatal crash.

According to LA Daily News reporter Tarek Fattal, Boston was driving behind Clarke.

CONFIRMED: Brandon Boston Jr. is OK. Sierra Canyon basketball assistant confirms Boston is OK. Boston was reportedly driving behind Terrence Clarke when Clarke was involved in a deadly accident. — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) April 23, 2021

Losing someone with whom you were close is extremely difficult. Seeing that person die in front of you is even more scarring.

Tonight also say a prayer for BJ Boston. He was in the car behind Terrence Clarke and came upon the scene of his close friend I can’t imagine how difficult that must be. — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 23, 2021

Boston and Clarke were training to become NBA Draft picks.