Former Texas A&M guard David Edwards dies from coronavirus

Former Texas A&M guard David Edwards died from the coronavirus.

Edwards’ teammate, Chuck Henderson, posted on Facebook Monday night that Edwards died from the virus. The Dallas Morning News confirmed news of Edwards’ death.

Here was his note:

“Never in a million years would I have even imagined my backcourt teammate would go before his time. I just got the news that Dave Edwards passed away. For those that have been praying for him, he is now in a better place.

“This coronavirus has hit me in the heart. We need to find a vaccine. Dave was one of the fiercest competitors and best point guards that I’ve ever met. Nearly unstoppable. Learned a how to become tough as nails competing against him everyday and shaking off adversity. Will also remember the 4 years we were together after you transferred from Georgetown to Texas A&M. RIP Dave Boogie!!!!”

Edwards began his college career at Georgetown from 1989-1990 before transferring to A&M. He played three seasons for the Aggies from 1991-1994 and averaged 13.5 points and 7.1 assists per game during his Aggies career. He led the Southwestern Conference in assists as a senior.

Here is Henderson’s Facebook post.