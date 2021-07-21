Report: Texas, Oklahoma could join SEC

Are college sports in for another major conference shakeup?

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman reported on Wednesday that Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the SEC about joining their conference.

Zwerneman says that an announcement could come within the next few weeks about the power schools joining the powerful conference.

There has been talk for years about Texas and/or Oklahoma potentially joining other conferences. In 2010, both schools considered joining the Pac-12. It was at that time that Nebraska left the Big 12 for the Big Ten. Missouri and Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC, while Colorado left the conference for the Pac-12.

Texas has remained with the Big 12, while creating the Longhorn Network TV channel. The Big 12 ended up adding TCU and West Virginia and dropping from 12 to 10 teams.

If the SEC added Texas and Oklahoma, they would go from 14 schools to 16, and would add to the strongest athletic conference in the country. The Longhorn Network might be in jeopardy if Texas joined the SEC, which already has the SEC Network. It’s also unclear whether the current members of the SEC would approve the additions.