Texas reportedly targeting big-name replacement for coach Rodney Terry

Rodney Terry has been fired by Texas following a disappointing third season with the program, and the Longhorns may be targeting the man who knocked them out of the NCAA Tournament as their next head coach.

Texas informed Terry on Sunday that he will not be back next season, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reports. The Longhorns went 19-16 this year and lost to Xavier in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday.

Terry led Texas to a 22-8 record and an Elite Eight appearance in his first season with the program in 2022-23. Texas went 21-13 and lost in the second round last year.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Xavier coach Sean Miller is expected to be among the top candidates to become the new head coach at Texas.

Xavier rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Texas in the First Four. Miller was so excited about the win that he did not even seem to care about the next game. Xavier lost 86-73 to 6-seed Illinois on Friday and was eliminated.

Miller is in his second stint at Xavier. The 56-year-old led the Musketeers to a 21-11 record this season that included seven straight wins to close out the regular season. Miller reached the Sweet 16 with Xavier two years ago but missed the NCAA Tournament last season.

Between his stints at Xavier, Miller was the head coach at Arizona for 12 seasons. The 56-year-old has made 12 NCAA Tournament appearances and been to the Elite Eight four times.