Tom Izzo offers considerate comment after beating Kentucky

Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans pulled off a nice win over Kentucky on Tuesday night, and he offered a considerate comment about his opponent afterwards.

The Spartans beat the Wildcats 86-77 in double overtime, taking advantage after Oscar Tshiebwe fouling out in the first OT. Tshiebwe was making his season debut and came off the bench in the game.

Izzo was complimentary of Kentucky during his postgame interview with ESPN but also recognized that the Wildcats were not the best possible version of themselves.

“Big win for us. John’s team is really good, but they’re not quite ready yet with the injuries they had and trying to get [Tshiebwe] back in there,” Izzo said of John Calipari’s Kentucky team in his postgame interview.

Izzo also complimented his own team for pulling off the nice win.

“I said all summer I like my team. I didn’t think we’re the most talented team that I’ve had, but they play so well together, they care about each other. They’re really good defensively,” Izzo told Holly Rowe.

Michigan State is now 2-1 as they lost last week to Gonzaga. Having the win over Kentucky is a nice win, even if it came against a team that has yet to find itself. And kudos to Izzo for adding that context in his postgame interview.