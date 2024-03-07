Tom Izzo, son Steven go viral for emotional interview on senior night

Tom Izzo and his son Steven went viral on Wednesday for their emotional interview after Michigan State’s 53-49 win over Northwestern at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

Wednesday marked senior night for the Spartans’ men’s basketball team. Steven, who walked on to the Spartans’ team in 2019, was playing his final home game. Though he didn’t get to appear in the close Big Ten game Wednesday, he was still extremely emotional knowing the game would be his last at home.

Steven and Tom were interviewed by Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz after the game. Steven was extremely emotional, while Tom looked completely like a proud father.

"I'm just so thankful that he allowed me to walk-on five years ago." Steven Izzo gets emotional in this @MSU_Basketball senior night interview with @TheAndyKatz. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/j0eeCxsh2v — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 7, 2024

“I’m so thankful that he allowed me to walk on five years ago,” Steven said of his dad during the interview. “It’s been the greatest decision that I’ve ever made. No matter how hard the lifts are or how long meetings go, it’s all worth it at the end of the day. And I’m just so grateful I get to do it with you.”

Steven appeared in 44 games over his college career. In a January win over Rutgers, he scored 3 points for his first career points with the program.

Michigan State is 18-12 and plays its final regular season game on Sunday at Indiana.