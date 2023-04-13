UCLA freshman announces major NBA Draft decision

One of the members of UCLA’s basketball team has announced a surprising decision about his future.

Freshman guard Amari Bailey announced via social media Thursday that he is entering the NBA Draft. Bailey shared a note on his Instagram account thanking many people who have helped him.

Unlike some other players who are testing things but maintaining draft eligibility, Bailey is not retaining his eligibility.

Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony described Bailey as a potential first-round pick.

Amari Bailey, a potential first round pick, is entering the 2023 NBA Draft, his mother, Johanna Leia, told ESPN, and his college career at UCLA is over. "He is not testing the waters," Leia said. "He's full-fledged in declaring for the draft." pic.twitter.com/q9aQkBFTuN — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 13, 2023

However, 247 Sports’ Adam Finkelstein said the opposite. Finkelstein said he has heard very little buzz about Bailey being a first-round pick.

Thought Amari Bailey could have really helped himself with another year at UCLA. Have heard very little first-found buzz about him at this point. https://t.co/msMTIwWDwp — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) April 13, 2023

A McDonald’s All-American in high school, Bailey averaged 11.2 points per game for the Bruins. He shot 49.5 percent from the field and 38.9 percent on threes. The former Sierra Canyon standout went through some stretches where he did not have a big impact points-wise during the Pac-12 season. But Bailey stood out during postseason play, becoming a bigger factor in both the Pac-12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament.

Bailey averaged 17.3 points in postseason play and shot 46.7 percent on threes. His strong play to close out the season — and especially in the NCAA Tournament — likely left Bailey feeling like turning pro was the right decision.

Bailey’s decision to enter the draft and hire an agent means UCLA may be replacing five players off their Sweet 16 team that went 31-6 last season.

#UCLA MBB players that have announced that they will declare for the NBA draft/pursue a career in pro hoops:

Jaime Jaquez

Tyger Campbell

David Singleton

Jaylen Clark

Amari Bailey — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) April 13, 2023

In addition to Bailey, Jaime Jaquez, Tyger Campbell and David Singleton will not be returning to school, while Jaylen Clark has retained his eligibility.

Though he was raised by his mother, Bailey is the son of former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Aaron Bailey.