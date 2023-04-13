 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 13, 2023

UCLA freshman announces major NBA Draft decision

April 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Amari Bailey

One of the members of UCLA’s basketball team has announced a surprising decision about his future.

Freshman guard Amari Bailey announced via social media Thursday that he is entering the NBA Draft. Bailey shared a note on his Instagram account thanking many people who have helped him.

Unlike some other players who are testing things but maintaining draft eligibility, Bailey is not retaining his eligibility.

Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony described Bailey as a potential first-round pick.

However, 247 Sports’ Adam Finkelstein said the opposite. Finkelstein said he has heard very little buzz about Bailey being a first-round pick.

A McDonald’s All-American in high school, Bailey averaged 11.2 points per game for the Bruins. He shot 49.5 percent from the field and 38.9 percent on threes. The former Sierra Canyon standout went through some stretches where he did not have a big impact points-wise during the Pac-12 season. But Bailey stood out during postseason play, becoming a bigger factor in both the Pac-12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament.

Bailey averaged 17.3 points in postseason play and shot 46.7 percent on threes. His strong play to close out the season — and especially in the NCAA Tournament — likely left Bailey feeling like turning pro was the right decision.

Bailey’s decision to enter the draft and hire an agent means UCLA may be replacing five players off their Sweet 16 team that went 31-6 last season.

In addition to Bailey, Jaime Jaquez, Tyger Campbell and David Singleton will not be returning to school, while Jaylen Clark has retained his eligibility.

Though he was raised by his mother, Bailey is the son of former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Aaron Bailey.

Article Tags

Amari Bailey
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus