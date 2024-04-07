UConn player had the most awkward birthday moment after beating Alabama

UConn senior Cam Spencer received the best birthday gift imaginable on Saturday in the form of a national title game appearance. The Huskies guard probably could have done without a birthday song to go along with it.

UConn outlasted Alabama 86-72 in their Final Four matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Spencer was a big part of UConn’s winning recipe against Alabama. The Huskies guard played with poise on his big day, scoring 14 points and grabbing a game-high 8 rebounds.

But even a college basketball star like Spencer wasn’t spared from the ever-awkward “Happy Birthday” song.

They sang happy birthday to Cam Spencer in the locker room 🤣#MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/2Hc2RtT0nr — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 7, 2024

Almost everyone is familiar with the 30-second experience of trying to figure out what to do while an entire room sings you a happy birthday. But most people don’t have it happen with cameras around after a Final Four win.

Spencer maintained a deadpan expression throughout most of the song as he held onto what appeared to be a couple of presents.

A win against Purdue on Monday would be extra special for Spencer given that he he was not on UConn’s title-winning team last season. He previously played one year at Rutgers, where he averaged 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game before transferring.

Saturday’s victory propelled UConn to their second straight national championship game. The Huskies will get a chance to become the first back-to-back champs since Florida 14 years ago.