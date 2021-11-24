 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 24, 2021

Video: UConn’s Isaiah Whaley passes out on bench at end of game

November 24, 2021
by Grey Papke

Isaiah Whaley collapse

The UConn Huskies had a scary moment Wednesday when one of its players appeared to pass out on the bench at the end of their marathon double overtime win.

Cameras caught senior forward Isaiah Whaley on the ground on the bench as time ran out on the Huskies’ 115-109 double overtime win over Auburn. There was immense confusion as to what was happening, though it was obvious that something was wrong and numerous players and staff were gesturing for help. The ESPN broadcast made no reference to what was happening and quickly cut away to join the next scheduled broadcast, leading to significant social media criticism.

Coach Dan Hurley said after the game that Whaley had a fainting episode and was okay. Whaley blamed dehydration for the issue and was in good spirits.

Whaley played 43 minutes in the contest, collecting seven rebounds.

This had some similarities to another scary moment that happened on the court last season. Fortunately, Whaley appears to be fine.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus