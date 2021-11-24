Video: UConn’s Isaiah Whaley passes out on bench at end of game

The UConn Huskies had a scary moment Wednesday when one of its players appeared to pass out on the bench at the end of their marathon double overtime win.

Cameras caught senior forward Isaiah Whaley on the ground on the bench as time ran out on the Huskies’ 115-109 double overtime win over Auburn. There was immense confusion as to what was happening, though it was obvious that something was wrong and numerous players and staff were gesturing for help. The ESPN broadcast made no reference to what was happening and quickly cut away to join the next scheduled broadcast, leading to significant social media criticism.

This is the end of the UCONN/Auburn telecast on ESPN, Isaiah Whaley was down on the sideline as others tried to find him medical support and the broadcast never mentioned it as they transitioned to the next game. pic.twitter.com/aqJoqfBChv — Andrew Zelman (@AndrewZelman) November 24, 2021

Coach Dan Hurley said after the game that Whaley had a fainting episode and was okay. Whaley blamed dehydration for the issue and was in good spirits.

Dan Hurley says Isaiah Whaley had a fainting episode. Thinks he just stood up too quick. Looks like he's OK — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) November 24, 2021

Just spoke with Isaiah Whaley of UConn and he said he was dehydrated after that game but he feels fine now and plans to play tomorrow. He was smiling and joking about how long and tough a game that was. — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) November 24, 2021

Whaley played 43 minutes in the contest, collecting seven rebounds.

This had some similarities to another scary moment that happened on the court last season. Fortunately, Whaley appears to be fine.