UConn has been an absolute sports betting monster against the spread

UConn’s men’s basketball team is a straight wagon for the second year in a row. They were a dominant force during last year’s NCAA Tournament, which they won. This year, they’re looking great again. And they’ve been a sports betting monster along the way.

UConn entered Monday night’s championship game against Purdue 36-3 on the season. They’ve won 12 straight games and have gone 11-1 against the spread during that span.

What’s amazing is that going back to last season, the team has won 11 straight NCAA Tournament games and covered the spread in every one. If you began betting on the Huskies against the spread in the Tourney last year, you’d be doing well for yourself.

UConn over the last two NCAA Tournaments 💪 ▪️ 11-0 ATS covering by 12.9 points per game ▪️ Winning by an average of 22.3 points per gamepic.twitter.com/AJeLngiLF5 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 7, 2024

Though sports betting results don’t always have a correlation to real-world results, this nugget actually reflects reality.

The Huskies have just been an absolute animal in the NCAA Tournament two years in a row. They’re not satisfied merely beating their opponents; they want to crush them. That mentality has driven them to excellence.