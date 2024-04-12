UConn star declares for NBA Draft

One of the stars of the UConn Huskies’ championship-winning team is going pro.

Donovan Clingan announced via social media on Friday that he is headed for the NBA Draft.

Clingan was at UConn for two seasons and won the NCAA championship in both years.

The 7-foot-2 center from Bristol, Conn. was a major recruit for UConn and delivered. After coming off the bench last season, he became a starter this year and averaged 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over 22.6 minutes per game.

Clingan is believed to be a likely top-10 pick. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says that Clingan could even be in contention to be the No. 1 overall pick.