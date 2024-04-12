UConn star declares for NBA Draft
One of the stars of the UConn Huskies’ championship-winning team is going pro.
Donovan Clingan announced via social media on Friday that he is headed for the NBA Draft.
💙 #32 Out pic.twitter.com/tpD1stCWe5
— Donovan Clingan (@clingan_donovan) April 12, 2024
Clingan was at UConn for two seasons and won the NCAA championship in both years.
The 7-foot-2 center from Bristol, Conn. was a major recruit for UConn and delivered. After coming off the bench last season, he became a starter this year and averaged 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over 22.6 minutes per game.
Clingan is believed to be a likely top-10 pick. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says that Clingan could even be in contention to be the No. 1 overall pick.
BREAKING: University of Connecticut 7-foot-2 sophomore Donovan Clingan – a cornerstone of back-to-back NCAA titles – will enter the 2024 NBA Draft, he tells ESPN. After a dominant late season and NCAA’s, the No. 3 prospect in ESPN’s Top 100 is expected to be in running for the… pic.twitter.com/ecS1s9j0rt
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 12, 2024