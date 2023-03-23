 Skip to main content
UConn had to switch hotels in Las Vegas due to poor rooms

March 23, 2023
by Larry Brown
Dan Hurley yelling

Feb 26, 2020; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the UCF Knights in the second half at XL Center. UConn defeated UCF 81-65. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn men’s basketball team had to switch hotels in Las Vegas ahead of their Sweet 16 game against Arkansas on Thursday due to the condition of their rooms.

UConn arrived at the Luxor in Las Vegas on Tuesday night and their rooms were in “awful” condition, according to CT Insider. CT Insider described the rooms as having dirt, vomit and “worse” inside them.

The NCAA books the hotels for teams and moved UConn from the Luxor and reportedly to Resorts World.

Reports have said that Arkansas is staying at the Vdara, a far more upscale hotel compared to the Luxor. It’s unclear if the Razorbacks made the arrangements themselves.

UConn is the 4-seed in the West while Arkansas is the 8-seed. The Razorbacks knocked off top seed Kansas in the second round.

