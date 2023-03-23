UConn had to switch hotels in Las Vegas due to poor rooms

The UConn men’s basketball team had to switch hotels in Las Vegas ahead of their Sweet 16 game against Arkansas on Thursday due to the condition of their rooms.

UConn arrived at the Luxor in Las Vegas on Tuesday night and their rooms were in “awful” condition, according to CT Insider. CT Insider described the rooms as having dirt, vomit and “worse” inside them.

The NCAA books the hotels for teams and moved UConn from the Luxor and reportedly to Resorts World.

Not sure what a “UConn” is, but the team reportedly bailed on Luxor (new tagline: “Dirt, vomit…and worse!”), moved to Resorts World. Unclear why news outlets aren’t mentioning the resorts involved. https://t.co/ZtFssOWs9n — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) March 23, 2023

Reports have said that Arkansas is staying at the Vdara, a far more upscale hotel compared to the Luxor. It’s unclear if the Razorbacks made the arrangements themselves.

UConn is the 4-seed in the West while Arkansas is the 8-seed. The Razorbacks knocked off top seed Kansas in the second round.