Ex-UNC big man Walker Kessler announces his transfer decision

Former North Carolina big man Walker Kessler on Monday announced his transfer decision.

Kessler posted a photo of Auburn’s logo on his Instagram page and added the following caption:

“I am excited to play for a great coach at an awesome school and be close to home and my family. War eagle!” Kessler wrote.

Kessler was a McDonald’s All American and didn’t play much for most of his freshman season with North Carolina. He started to see increased minutes late in the season for the Tar Heels. He scored 20 points in one late February game against Florida State and had his first and only double-double of the season against Notre Dame in March.

Kessler’s departure from North Carolina was said to be one of the final reasons Roy Williams retired.

Auburn is coming off a 13-14 season but made the Final Four in 2019.