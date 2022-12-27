UTEP coach had awesome move for stranded Pitt players

A few Pitt football players had a difficult time over the weekend getting to their bowl game in El Paso, Texas, but they were fortunate to find themselves in the right place at the right time.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi revealed to reporters on Monday that UTEP men’s basketball coach Joe Golding gave the Panthers a huge assist by driving three of their players from Dallas to El Paso on Sunday. The players were stranded in Dallas after weather impacted their flight to El Paso. Golding and his wife were in a similar predicament, and they offered to let the three Pitt players hitch a ride home with them.

Narduzzi said his players bumped into Golding at a rental car agency.

Here's Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi discussing @CoachJoeGolding picking up his players. Just found out from his wife: Golding's family/3 Pitt players were stranded in Dallas last night, Golding rented a car & they all drove 9 hours to El Paso, got Pitt players to town this AM. pic.twitter.com/QUfJWUGkv3 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 26, 2022

“Him and his wife and child picked up and took our three guys and drove them — because the flight was delayed — to get them here for practice,” Narduzzi said. “I just want to give a shoutout to them. That just goes back to the hospitality (here). That was a great job by Joe and we appreciate it.”

Golding tweeted that he and his family felt “blessed” to spend time with the trio of Pitt players.

“My family and I were blessed to give a ride to Samuel, Jake, and Hudson. They were terrific young men that represented Pitt football in a first class manner. I educated them on West Texas, they educated me on Pitt football and Stack’d burgers! I’m a Pitt football fan now!” Golding wrote.

One of the players who hitched a ride was quarterback Jake Frantl.

Great man and awesome family! Will never forget this Christmas story! https://t.co/k9mQ4Zoyjp — Jake Frantl (@jake_frantl) December 26, 2022

Those are the stories you love to hear around Christmas time.

Pitt will take on UCLA in the Sun Bowl on Friday. Had it not been for Golding’s genorisity, some of the team probably would have been less prepared for the big game.