Vanderbilt makes decision on Jerry Stackhouse

March 14, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jerry Stackhouse looking on

Feb 8, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse watches play during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt has made a decision regarding the status of Jerry Stackhouse.

The Commodores announced on Thursday that they are firing Stackhouse after five seasons as the school’s men’s basketball head coach.

Vandy had gone 8-23 and 0-18 in SEC play in 2018-2019 — the year before Stackhouse began his tenure. The team showed incremental improvement over the next two seasons and then got back over .500 in 2021-2022 when they went 19-17 and 7-11 in conference play. Things seemed to finally be turning for Vandy under Stackhouse when they went 22-15 last season, including an 11-7 record in conference. That strong season earned Stackhouse a co-SEC Coach of the Year honor.

Stackhouse had received a contract extension from Vandy prior to the successful 2022-2023 season, but he didn’t last long. The Commodores slipped to 9-23 this season, including a 4-14 mark in conference. That was enough for Vandy to part ways with the coach.

This was Stackhouse’s first college coaching job following his successful career as a player at North Carolina and later the NBA. The 49-year-old Stackhouse was the 2017 D-League Coach of the Year with the Raptors 905 team.

