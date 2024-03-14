Vanderbilt makes decision on Jerry Stackhouse

Vanderbilt has made a decision regarding the status of Jerry Stackhouse.

The Commodores announced on Thursday that they are firing Stackhouse after five seasons as the school’s men’s basketball head coach.

Vanderbilt Athletics announces Men’s Basketball coaching change.https://t.co/q8nA3rD3d4 — Vanderbilt Athletics (@vucommodores) March 14, 2024

Vandy had gone 8-23 and 0-18 in SEC play in 2018-2019 — the year before Stackhouse began his tenure. The team showed incremental improvement over the next two seasons and then got back over .500 in 2021-2022 when they went 19-17 and 7-11 in conference play. Things seemed to finally be turning for Vandy under Stackhouse when they went 22-15 last season, including an 11-7 record in conference. That strong season earned Stackhouse a co-SEC Coach of the Year honor.

Stackhouse had received a contract extension from Vandy prior to the successful 2022-2023 season, but he didn’t last long. The Commodores slipped to 9-23 this season, including a 4-14 mark in conference. That was enough for Vandy to part ways with the coach.

This was Stackhouse’s first college coaching job following his successful career as a player at North Carolina and later the NBA. The 49-year-old Stackhouse was the 2017 D-League Coach of the Year with the Raptors 905 team.