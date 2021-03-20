 Skip to main content
Here is how many COVID cases VCU had that led to cancelation

March 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Imagine playing a whole season only to reach the NCAA Tournament and have it end due to COVID without even playing a game. That’s what happened to VCU.

The NCAA announced on Saturday that the scheduled first-round game between Oregon and VCU was declared a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. Oregon will advance to the second round.

The NCAA said that they could not disclose more information due to privacy rules.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, VCU is dealing with three positive cases on the team. They had their first positive test on Wednesday, and then two more on Friday.

Marion County health officials determined it was too risky to let the game be played.

