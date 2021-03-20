Here is how many COVID cases VCU had that led to cancelation

Imagine playing a whole season only to reach the NCAA Tournament and have it end due to COVID without even playing a game. That’s what happened to VCU.

The NCAA announced on Saturday that the scheduled first-round game between Oregon and VCU was declared a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. Oregon will advance to the second round.

The NCAA said that they could not disclose more information due to privacy rules.

The NCAA MBB Committee has declared the VCU-Oregon game a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. As a result, Oregon will advance. pic.twitter.com/75PFpk8TbC — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 20, 2021

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, VCU is dealing with three positive cases on the team. They had their first positive test on Wednesday, and then two more on Friday.

Source to @CBSSports: VCU had its first positive surface on Wednesday, then two more positives surfaced Friday night, which prompted Marion County health officials and the NCAA to decide allowing VCU to move forward and play its game vs. Oregon was too risky. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 20, 2021

Marion County health officials determined it was too risky to let the game be played.