Video: Bill Walton was hilarious talking about his high bicycle ride

Bill Walton was assigned to call Tuesday’s North Carolina-Stanford game but talked about everything other than the game. He had many viewers in tears when he hilariously talked during the first half about a bicycle ride he loves.

Walton talked about biking through the San Gabriel Mountains behind Pasadena, Calif.

“Oh my gosh, it’s spectacular. Start at mountain high, where I always like to be …,” Walton began.

He then gave a beautiful and passionate description of his ride, which then puts him back home in Pasadena where he is “home, home at last. Free, free at last.”

Bill Walton oh my god pic.twitter.com/URyslwbChe — Lifelong San Francisco Dons Fan Man 69 (@yahdley) December 1, 2020

That is classic Bill Walton. If you think Walton is there to talk basketball, you are wrong. He’s there to be Bill Walton. Any basketball that comes up is a bonus. All stunts he pulls on air are part of the fun.

Photo: JAYZWELLING/Wikimedia via CC-BY 3.0