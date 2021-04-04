Video: This was Bill Walton’s reaction to UCLA losing on miracle shot

Bill Walton is a UCLA alum and as big of a Pac-12 fan as it gets. So how did the analyst feel about UCLA losing to Gonzaga on a great shot by Jalen Suggs at the buzzer in overtime on Saturday? Well, he didn’t lose his mind. Rather, Walton seemed to acknowledge what a great game it was.

How else can you react to something like that? That’s a shot that will go down in March Madness history. It’s a special moment, and it went Gonzaga’s way. That’s just how it is, and Walton accepted it immediately.

Still, he was a lot closer with his pick of five Pac-12 teams in the Final Four than almost anyone else was with their picks of how the Pac-12 would fare.