Video: Coach K gets testy with student reporter over postgame question

Coach K got testy with a student reporter after Duke’s 70-65 loss to Louisville on Saturday.

A student reporter asked Mike Krzyzewski during his postgame press conference where the team goes from here. Coach K took issue with the question. Rather than just say his Blue Devils were not prepared to think about what’s next yet, he tried to teach the young reporter a lesson.

Krzyzewski was obviously in a bad mood because his team lost, and he took some of that out on the reporter.

Coach K has been doing a lot of this over the last few years. Last year, he scolded the Cameron Crazies and later apologized. A few years before that, he was seen lecturing Dillon Brooks after a game.

Duke is now 5-5 on the season and has lost three conference games in a row.