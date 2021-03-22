Video: Greg Gumbel had funny reaction to Clark Kellogg, Wally dancing

The CBS NCAA Tournament crew had some fun dancing on Sunday, but Greg Gumbel’s reaction topped it all off.

CBS NCAA Tournament analysts Clark Kellogg, Wally Szczerbiak and Seth Davis all got up and danced to celebrate the six teams that had qualified for the Sweet 16. In front of them were some graphics of characters doing dances to represent each school that had made it.

The best part was the reaction from Gumbel after the dance was finished.

Gumbel’s getting too old for this stuff. And those guys had no idea what they were doing on stage, but it was awesome.