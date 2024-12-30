 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 30, 2024

Viral video shows near-disaster involving Gonzaga’s team plane

December 30, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read

Article Tags

Gonzaga Basketball

A near-collision involving Gonzaga's team plane

Gonzaga’s men’s basketball team had a very close call over the weekend.

NBC Los Angeles reported this week that the FAA is investigating a near-disaster that occurred on the tarmac of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday. A charter flight carrying Gonzaga’s team had just landed and was taxiing to the gate when a departing Delta passenger plane very nearly collided with it.

Viral video has also emerged of the incident. In the video, an air traffic controller can be heard yelling, “Stop! Stop! Stop!” as the Delta flight narrowly clears Gonzaga’s team plane and successfully takes off.

Gonzaga’s plane has just landed from Spokane, Wash. as they were in town to play UCLA at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. the next day on Saturday. The game proceeded as scheduled with UCLA defeating Gonzaga 65-62.

The Bulldogs remain in Southern California as they play on the road at Pepperdine on Monday before returning home to host the University of Portland on Thursday. At 9-4, Gonzaga, still led by longtime head coach Mark Few, currently ranks No. 19 in the nation.

comments powered by Disqus