Viral video shows near-disaster involving Gonzaga’s team plane

Gonzaga’s men’s basketball team had a very close call over the weekend.

NBC Los Angeles reported this week that the FAA is investigating a near-disaster that occurred on the tarmac of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday. A charter flight carrying Gonzaga’s team had just landed and was taxiing to the gate when a departing Delta passenger plane very nearly collided with it.

Viral video has also emerged of the incident. In the video, an air traffic controller can be heard yelling, “Stop! Stop! Stop!” as the Delta flight narrowly clears Gonzaga’s team plane and successfully takes off.

NEW: The FAA has launched an investigation after the men's Gonzaga basketball team nearly got eliminated by a Delta plane taking off. "Stop! Stop! Stop!" the air traffic controller could be heard saying. The chartered Embraer E135 jet, carrying the team, had just landed at… pic.twitter.com/6UAUOG5wiP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 30, 2024

Gonzaga’s plane has just landed from Spokane, Wash. as they were in town to play UCLA at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. the next day on Saturday. The game proceeded as scheduled with UCLA defeating Gonzaga 65-62.

The Bulldogs remain in Southern California as they play on the road at Pepperdine on Monday before returning home to host the University of Portland on Thursday. At 9-4, Gonzaga, still led by longtime head coach Mark Few, currently ranks No. 19 in the nation.