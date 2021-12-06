2021 Heisman Trophy finalists announced

The finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy have been announced.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, and Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson were announced Monday as the four finalists for the prestigious honor.

Young is the heavy favorite to win the award. The Crimson Tide quarterback has passed for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season. He has also rushed for three scores for the 12-1 Tide.

Though Young struggled in the Iron Bowl win over Auburn, he had a spectacular performance against the Georgia defense. Lighting up the Bulldogs defense likely sealed the Heisman Trophy for the Bama QB.

Hutchinson has been the leader of the Michigan defense and helped them reach the playoff. He has 13 sacks this season and came up huge in some of the Wolverines’ biggest games, including 3 sacks against both Ohio State and Penn State.

Stroud has had a big offensive season too. He has passed for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns this season, though his Buckeyes have two losses and did not qualify for the CFP.

Pickett, a senior, has led Pitt to an 11-2 season. He has passed for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns this season, while rushing for five scores.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was not among the four finalists invited to New York for the ceremony, but he will likely finish highly in voting, probably around No. 5.

Photo: Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks into Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports