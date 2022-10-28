5-star CB Cormani McClain makes shocking recruiting decision

Five-star cornerback recruit Cormani McClain made a shocking announcement on Thursday.

McClain is a 5-star cornerback from Lakeland, Fla. He was expected by many to commit to Florida, but he actually chose Miami.

McClain had three hats in front of him from which he chose during his announcement: Alabama, Florida, and Miami.

Several people who follow recruiting were surprised by the decision.

Cormani McClain’s commitment to Miami has to be one of the biggest shockers in recruiting in a while. I’d go as far to say it’s 1B to Travis Hunter’s flip to Jackson State. When he told me earlier this week I couldn’t believe it myself😂 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 27, 2022

Five-star CB Cormani McClain has committed to Miami, spurning Florida despite all indications being he would pledge to the #Gators this evening. No. 2 player in the nation. — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) October 27, 2022

To call Cormani McClain's decision a surprise is an understatement. Not just a surprise to Florida, either. We're talking multiple levels of the industry: teams & staff, recruiting experts, etc. Even skipped his planned announcement. One of stranger scenarios in recent memory. — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) October 27, 2022

McClain is listed by 247 Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 2 recruit in the 2023 class and No. 1 cornerback. 247 Sports’ Crystal Ball projections all had McClain going to Florida.

This is a huge pull by new Miami coach Mario Cristobal and his staff. Miami has a top-10 recruiting class for 2023.