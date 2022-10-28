 Skip to main content
5-star CB Cormani McClain makes shocking recruiting decision

October 27, 2022
by Larry Brown
Cormani McClain poses

Super 16 Lakeland High School football – Cormani McClain in Lakeland Fl. Monday July 52, 2022. ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER 072522 Ep Mcclain News

Five-star cornerback recruit Cormani McClain made a shocking announcement on Thursday.

McClain is a 5-star cornerback from Lakeland, Fla. He was expected by many to commit to Florida, but he actually chose Miami.

McClain had three hats in front of him from which he chose during his announcement: Alabama, Florida, and Miami.

Several people who follow recruiting were surprised by the decision.

McClain is listed by 247 Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 2 recruit in the 2023 class and No. 1 cornerback. 247 Sports’ Crystal Ball projections all had McClain going to Florida.

This is a huge pull by new Miami coach Mario Cristobal and his staff. Miami has a top-10 recruiting class for 2023.

