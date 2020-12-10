5-star QB recruit JJ McCarthy remains firm in Michigan commitment

Michigan may be having a tough year on the field, but at least their recruiting still seems solid.

J.J. McCarthy, a five-star quarterback recruit for 2021, is steadfast in his commitment to Michigan. He tweeted on Monday to show how excited he is about officially signing his Letter of Intent with Michigan.

“Been 2 years, finally about to make this s— official… @UMichFootball#December16th,” he tweeted (profanity edited by LBS).

McCarthy is from La Grange Park, Ill. but has played his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida. He is regarded as a pro style quarterback and ranked by 247’s composite rankings as the No. 22 player nationally in the 2021 class.

Michigan’s biggest weakness under Jim Harbaugh has been its quarterback play. This year was a disaster under Joe Milton, though Cade McNamara showed much more promise when he took over and has passed for five touchdowns and no interceptions.

McNamara is a sophomore, while Milton is a junior. McCarthy might provide some competition next year.