90-year-old Bobby Bowden reportedly has COVID-19, is doing well

Legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden recently tested positive for the coronavirus, but fortunately he is said to be doing well.

Jim Henry of The Tallahassee Democrat spoke with Bowden, who gave him permission to reveal that he tested positive for COVID-19. The 90-year-old says tested positive after spending time in the hospital with a leg infection but is feeling well. As of Monday, Bowden had not experienced any symptoms like fever or respiratory issues.

“I don’t feel bad, yet. I guess I can loaf around the rest of the week,” Bowden joked.

Bowden, who will turn 91 next month, said he is the only member of his family who has tested positive for the coronavirus. His wife, daughter and grandson will all be retested on Monday.

Bowden is best known for coaching Florida State from 1976-2009. He won two national championships and 12 ACC titles with the Seminoles and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006. We hope he continues to feel well and makes a full recovery.